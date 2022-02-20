Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about life as she shares glimpse of her Athirappilly Falls visit: 'You enjoy it or endure it'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares photos from her travel diaries on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared pictures of herself from Kerala's Athirappilly Falls.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows.”

In the first picture, Samantha can be seen standing on a rock, with her hands up in the air, as she enjoys the cold breeze at the Athirappilly Falls. In the second photo, she is seen sitting on a rock and smiling while looking around. Athirappilly Falls is the largest waterfall in Kerala and is also called the Niagara of South India.

Model Sushruthi Krishna, singer Sophie Choudry dropped heart icons in the comments section. One fan commented on the picture, “Sam's wanderlust.” While many complimented her by calling her, “beautiful,” “cute” and “adorable.”

Last month, Samantha went on vacation to Switzerland with her friends. The actor went skiing on the snow covered hills and shared several glimpses of the same on Instagram.

Before Kerala and Switzerland, Samantha had gone on a vacation to Goa, Dubai and completed the Char Dham Yatra as well.

Samantha was recently seen in Telugu film Pushpa, in which she danced to the widely popular song, Oa Antava. Last year, Samantha was seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the hit web series, Family Man season 2. She played a character called Raji. Her performance was well received. She also awaits the release of Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

