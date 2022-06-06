Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases first project with ‘sweetest ever’ Ranveer Singh: 'Something beautiful is on the horizon'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases first project with ‘sweetest ever’ Ranveer Singh: 'Something beautiful is on the horizon'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with Ranveer Singh on Sunday, hinting at their first project together. They are both a fan of each other. 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with Ranveer on Instagram. 
Published on Jun 06, 2022 09:32 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh seem to have come together for a project. The former shared a picture with him on Instagram Stories on Sunday and hinted that “something beautiful is on the horizon”. The picture shows Samantha in the uniform of an Air Force officer along with a pair of sunglasses. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her ‘super busy day’, fans find her laziness relatable

Samantha is seen posing alongside Ranveer, who is in a blue shirt. She captioned the post, “The sweetest ever @ranveersingh.” Ranveer reacted to her post on his Instagram Stories, saying, “'twas a delight @samantharuthprabhu,” along with heart emoticos and a hug emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared two pictures on Instagram Stories. 
She also shared a birdeye view of the seaside and some buildings beside it and wrote, "Something beautiful is on the horizon”.

Earlier, Ranveer had revealed that Samantha's hit dance number Oo Antava from the film Pushpa was his favourite song. He had said in an interview to India Today during the promotions of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, “I think my favourite song in the recent past is Oo Antava Mava…I go mad when it plays. I don’t really understand (what it’s about) but the music has that, it touches me, it does something to me, so why not.”

Samantha was recently seen in Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She recently returned from Kashmir where she was shooting for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Shaakuntalam and Yashoda lined up for release this year.

She is riding high on the success of her dance number Oo Antava which made her even more popular across the country. She said during a media interaction, "I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect Oo Antava to be such a hit pan-India. Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for Oo Antava now."

Ranveer also saw the release of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar last month. He had been filming for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani since a few months. He is currently working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

samantha ruth prabhu ranveer singh
