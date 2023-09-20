Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns down compliment about her clear skin, reveals she's using a filter: I had to do steroid shots

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently denied that her skin was glowing when a fan asked her the secret of her ‘clear skin’. She said that she was using a filter as her skin suffered due to the steroid shots she took as part of her treatment for Myositis. The actor interacted with her fans on Instagram Tuesday evening and answered their questions while sitting at a restaurant. Also read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchive a romantic pic with Naga Chaitanya amid his wedding rumours? Here's the truth Samantha Ruth Prabhu answered a few fan questions on Tuesday.

A fan asked Samantha, ‘How is your skin so clear?’ Responding to the fan, she said, “Its actually absolutely not. Chinmayi Sripada is going to fix that, she's promised. She's going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of this issue, I had to be on so much of steroids, I actually had to do a lot of steroid shots so it really, really messed up my skin, gave me a lot of pigmentation. So no, this is a filter guys.” She also asked Chinmayi on her Instagram Stories, “@chinmayisripada Where is my glossy skin?”

Samantha also came across a question that read: ‘What are the top 3 things you live by? Things you tell yourself to keep in touch with reality.’ She struggled to answer the question and said after much thought, “I have become very patient, strong and my willpower has reached infinity.” Sharing the proper answer to the question, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “1. I will overcome 2. Stop questioning things…it is what it is. 3. Move forward in honesty and truth.”

Samantha also gave a wise answer on being asked to give an advice to ‘youngsters and teenagers about making wrong decisions in life’. She said that they shouldn't think that their life is over and its the best time of their lives. Giving her own example she said, life cannot be over so soon as they have a lot of problems and difficulties to tackle in future. She said she couldn't imagine at the age of 25 that she would grow up to become so strong and being able to deal with so many issues she dealt with in her life.

Samantha is currently on a break from work to focus on her health. She is dealing with Myosits and undergoing treatment. She said during the fan interaction that she is recovering well and feeling much better. She will next be seen in the web show, Citadel's Indian version.

