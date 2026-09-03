Samay Raina leaves Varun Dhawan speechless on India's Got Latent as he takes a dig at actor's trademark smile. Watch

Comedian Samay Raina returned with the new season of India’s Got Latent just two months ago, and the show has been going viral on social media ever since. On Thursday, India's Got Latent Season 2 dropped its first Netflix-exclusive episode with Varun Dhawan and other special guests.

Varun on India's Got Latent

Samay Raina roasted Varun Dhawan on India's Got Latent.

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In the clip, Varun was seen telling one of the contestants to act out something. The contestant asked for a suggestion, but someone from the panel joked that he would act, but what about Varun? This left everyone in stitches, and he took it sportingly. The actor then called Samay and suggested that he also join in the performance.

Samay said, let us act like three animals and he will go first. His act? To flash the trademark side-smile that has become viral for Varun's expression in his films. The actor saw Samay's expression and joined in, smiling along with the rest of the audience.

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Where to watch the episode?

{{^usCountry}} The first Netflix-exclusive episode with Varun Dhawan and other special guests will drop on the platform on September 4. In a press statement, Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time, and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first Netflix-exclusive episode with Varun Dhawan and other special guests will drop on the platform on September 4. In a press statement, Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time, and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did." {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Varun shared a video with Samay on his Instagram Stories. The video showed him hyping his song Wow from his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. The song had become quite popular on social media, with many fans singing and making dance reels on it.

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The clip showed the actor crooning his track but getting immediately interrupted by Samay, who cheekily roasts the song and says, “Aise nahi chalega gaana yaar (This will not work).” Varun responded, asking, “Why? I thought songs like this work.” Samay continued in his trademark dry humour and said, “Accha gaana banao, apne aap chalega yaar (Make a good song, it will work itself).” Varun responded, “S**t yaar, mujhe laga chal hi jaata aise (I thought it would work).”

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It reunited father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun after a long gap. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. It was released in theatres on June 5.