Samay Raina calls Archana Puran Singh's sons and husband Parmeet Sethi 'useless'; internet finds it 'disrespectful'

In the latest episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Archana Puran Singh appeared as a panellist. An exchange between Samay and Archana, during which the comedian mocked her laughter and took digs at her family, has sparked criticism online, with several viewers calling his remarks “disrespectful”.

Internet slams Samay Raina for disrespecting Archana Puran Singh

Samay Raina roasts Archana Puran Singh's family on India's Got Latent.

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While introducing Archana, Samay revealed that he had been a fan of hers since watching her play Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He then brought up her family vlogs, saying, "I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your two 'nalle sons'."

Archana, whose sons were sitting in the front row, responded by telling them, "I told you guys don't sit in the front row; this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted."

Deep Dive Why did Samay Raina's comments about Archana Puran Singh’s family receive backlash? Samay Raina's jokes about Archana's husband and sons were considered disrespectful by many viewers, with comments indicating that such remarks were not humorous and crossed a line. How did Archana Puran Singh respond to Samay Raina's jabs during the show? Archana fired back at Samay by emphasizing that women work hard globally, countering his insinuations about her profession and family dynamics with firm and witty responses. What led to the popularity of Archana Puran Singh's vlogs? Archana's vlogs became popular due to their candid portrayal of her family's life, humor, and the encouragement from friends, transforming an informal family experiment into a successful digital series.

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{{^usCountry}} Samay then went on to mock Archana’s laughter and her work. He added, "And your father (Parmeet Sethi) doesn't do anything. In her house, reverse patriarchy is happening. Only women are working." Archana hit back, saying, "All over the world women are working, but men don't call it work." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay then went on to mock Archana’s laughter and her work. He added, "And your father (Parmeet Sethi) doesn't do anything. In her house, reverse patriarchy is happening. Only women are working." Archana hit back, saying, "All over the world women are working, but men don't call it work." {{/usCountry}}

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Samay then took another dig at her profession, suggesting that what she does does not count as work. Archana replied, "That's the toughest job." Samay questioned, "To laugh at Kapil Sharma's jokes?" He then added, "She has one job, and she will lose that too after this show."

The exchange did not go down well with several viewers, who criticised Samay for bringing Archana’s family into the joke. One user wrote, "That was disrespectful, not funny." Another commented, "It was seriously disrespectful...I feel sad." A third wrote, "Insulting someone is not cool."

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Another viewer said, "Being disrespectful is not comedy; she is not famous because of her laugh; she is famous for wonderful movies she made. Zero respect for seniors." Another commented, “Stop glorifying insulting others when what you do is double-meaning vulgar comedy.”

Archana Puran Singh is married to actor Parmeet Sethi. Over the years, he has appeared in several films and television shows, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Laawaris, Laila Majnu, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, The Magic of Shiri and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, among others.

Archana has previously revealed that her sons are auditioning and working towards making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. The family also shares glimpses of their lives through their vlogs.

About Archana Puran Singh’s work

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Archana was last seen in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh and Prasanna Bisht in key roles. The series received positive responses from both audiences and critics and is available to stream on Prime Video.