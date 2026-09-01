Samay Raina rants about YouTube's new update: ‘100 million views mean nothing now’

Samay Raina recently shared a rant on Instagram. The comedian's latest episode on India's Got Latent Season 2 broke records, becoming the most-watched episode of the season with over 53 million views. Now, Samay has complained about YouTube's new update, under which even clicking on a video would count as a view.

'Even a click gets you one view'

Samay Raina spoke about YouTube's latest update. (PTI)

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Samay shared a video explaining why he became suspicious after his latest episode quickly gained a large number of views but did not receive a similar number of likes on YouTube. He explained, "If you see on YouTube, the views of the latest episode are more than Karan Aujla‘s episode, but it hasn’t received that many likes. So, I thought something was wrong. So I did a bit of research and found that YouTube has come up with the sh***iest update of all time. Earlier, if you watched any YouTube video for 30 seconds, that was counted as one view, but now, even if you click a video even for a second, that will be counted as one view."

'100 million views means sh** now'

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{{^usCountry}} Samay argued that with this feature, YouTube views would mean nothing. He said, "This was not expected from YouTube. This is a very bad update. Also, now views mean nothing. It is sad. It looks great on the feed, but 100 million views means sh** now. I’m very disappointed with this update." 'I am getting free views' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay argued that with this feature, YouTube views would mean nothing. He said, "This was not expected from YouTube. This is a very bad update. Also, now views mean nothing. It is sad. It looks great on the feed, but 100 million views means sh** now. I’m very disappointed with this update." 'I am getting free views' {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "Actual view is when somebody sees your content properly. This is not a view. This is a glance. I am very pissed off about this update because views now mean nothing. I was so happy that this latest episode broke all records, but now I am getting free views. What does it mean? My special was the most viewed video on YouTube with one 175 million views. Now, anybody can put any video, and they will get 100 million or more."

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Samay Raina shared the ranking of India's Got Latent episodes.

About Samay's latest episode

The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured internet sensation Orry, veteran actor Archana Puran Singh, and comedians Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma on the panel. The episode quickly became the most-viewed episode of the latest season and crossed the 53 million-view mark on YouTube. According to the list Samay shared on Instagram, the second-most-viewed episode of this season is the first episode that featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests.