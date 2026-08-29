J&K leaders react to Samay Raina's Kashmiri-Bihari row: 'Valley incomplete without Kashmiri pandits'

The controversy erupted over the duo's conversation during the show after Raina said, “You know, Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things.” To this, Verma replied, “At least I left my state by my choice.” For context, Verma is from Bihar, and Raina is a Kashmiri Pandit.

While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said ‘humour should be taken as humor’, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam slammed Raina, saying Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule.

Samay Raina is again in controversy over his India's Got Latent show after a Kashmiri-Bihari banter with comedian Sharon Verma in the latest episode of show's second season. The banter kicked up a row as several politicians called him out over the remarks.

Why do some political leaders feel that Kashmiri Pandits deserve more respect?

Why do some political leaders feel that Kashmiri Pandits deserve more respect?

What controversy arose from Samay Raina's banter with Sharon Verma on India's Got Latent?

What controversy arose from Samay Raina's banter with Sharon Verma on India's Got Latent?

Also read: Samay Raina calls Archana Puran Singh's sons and husband Parmeet Sethi 'useless'; internet finds it 'disrespectful'

The fresh row of Raina's show also prompted comments from political leaders from J&K as well.

Here is what the J&K leaders said:

‘Why treat it so seriously’ BJP leader Rakesh Kaul took a rather neutral stand and said that the words of comedians can be interpreted in both positive and negative ways depending on the context.

“If we look at history, people from Bihar have moved all over India for work and to earn a livelihood because of a lack of resources in their home state... However, one shouldn't overanalyse these things. A comedian is just a comedian. Their job is simply to make people laugh. You saw Samay Raina on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' recently. Amitabh Bachchan himself enjoyed the interaction and didn't take issue with anything said... Ultimately, this is a comedy show. So why treat it so seriously,” Kaul said.

Also read: Samay Raina addresses India’s Got Latent 2 criticism, responds to ‘filtered’ tag: ‘It’s just not the same anymore’