Ravi Kishan, Erling Haaland to Salman Khan, Samay Raina, Sharvari and Leonardo DiCaprio: Meme stars of 2026

2026 has been quite eventful on the meme front with celebrities giving us iconic dialogues and expressions that became a part of pop culture. Here’s a few that have become a social media staple in conversations. Meme stars of 2026 Ravi Kishan- Money follows my brother, Gucci dance

When it comes to Ravi Kishan, the actor-MP has given a treasure of memes in just the last few weeks, and he is enjoying them too. From ‘home from work’ to becoming the brand ambassador of the song Gucci, and giving the iconic ‘Money follows my brother’ dialogue, and who can forget Koteshwaraya, Kishan has been a gift that keeps on giving to the meme market. Erling Haaland- Nice

He might not have won the trophy for Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but Erling Haaland sure did win over the internet as the ‘nice’ guy. The footballer had a unique strategy to engage with his fans and followers on social media by just commenting ‘nice’ on their posts, which slowly turned into a trend, and it went on to inspire other celebrities too. Leonardo DiCaprio- the meme face at Oscars

After accidentally becoming fodder for memes with his reactions at earlier award shows, this time Leonardo DiCaprio took matters into his own hands. During the 98th Academy Awards in March, when host Conan O'Brien playfully dubbed him the "king of memes", the two attempted to manufacture a brand-new reaction image on the spot. Capturing his bemused, reluctantly amused expression, the event broadcast it live alongside the caption: "TFW you didn't agree to this", and the internet has not let go of it since. Sharvari and Samay Raina- Chai ki Tapri

Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 started on a high with actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. While the episode got mixed reactions, a standout moment was Sharvari and Samay’s dance on the song Chai Ki Tapri with one of the contestants. The audience loved it so much that it led to the making of AI music videos of the two on the track, with the song becoming an anthem of sorts. Salman Khan- It's done bro