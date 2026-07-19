Samay Raina reacts as ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha faces trolling after outing on India's Got Latent 2: ‘Bura lag raha hai’

Bihar-based teacher Sakshi Jha has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2. During her appearance on the show, Sakshi described herself as a "man-hater" and said that her life's goal was to beat her husband after drinking alcohol. The remarks went viral and drew sharp criticism online. As outrage and trolling against her continued to mount, comedian Samay Raina has now come out to defend her, urging people to be kinder and spread love.

Samay Raina defends Sakshi Jha

The third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 went live on Netflix on Friday.

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Ever since the third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, Sakshi has been facing heavy backlash over her stand-up set, in which she took repeated digs at men. As the trolling intensified, Samay stepped in.

Taking to his Instagram Stories from his Alibaug getaway, the comedian shared a selfie video urging "menz" to stop targeting Sakshi and credited her for making the episode a success.

In the video, Samay is seen saying, “Iss episode ke abhi main sab reactions dekh raha hun, poore internet pe. Bahut zyada memes ban rahe hain Sakshi Jha 'men-hater' ke. Toh, bas ek request hai mere 'menz' ke liye, just be kind to her. You know at the end of the day, it's Latent, log aate hai aur kuch bhi bolke chale jaate hain. Stage pe rehna aasan nahi hota… Samajh rahe ho na? Mujhe thoda bura lag raha hai yaar, tumlog usko zyada kuch na boldo."

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{{^usCountry}} It translates to, “I am currently watching all the reactions to this episode across the internet. A lot of memes are being made about Sakshi Jha being a 'men-hater.' So, I just have a request for my 'menz' – please be kind to her. You know, at the end of the day, this is Latent, people come, say whatever they want, and leave. It’s not easy to perform on stage; people often say random things while joking around. You understand, right? I feel a little bad, guys. Please don’t say anything too harsh to her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It translates to, “I am currently watching all the reactions to this episode across the internet. A lot of memes are being made about Sakshi Jha being a 'men-hater.' So, I just have a request for my 'menz' – please be kind to her. You know, at the end of the day, this is Latent, people come, say whatever they want, and leave. It’s not easy to perform on stage; people often say random things while joking around. You understand, right? I feel a little bad, guys. Please don’t say anything too harsh to her.” {{/usCountry}}

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Samay appealed to people to stop trolling Sakshi and instead shower her with love, reminding everyone that she is a human being who deserves compassion despite the backlash.

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Samay said, “As long as it's just memes and people are having fun, it's okay. But don't forget that there's a real person on the other side. In fact, this is the perfect opportunity for us to send her love and show that 'menz' are amazing people. Sending her love would be the best thing to do. I feel that if Sakshi hadn't come on the show, we wouldn't have had such a solid episode. You have to give her credit; she made the episode what it was. So send her love, and spread kindness and compassion."

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All about Sakshi Jha’s appearance

Sakshi Jha, a teacher and social media creator from Bihar, became one of the episode's most talked-about participants after her controversial audition grabbed widespread attention online. During her audition, Sakshi introduced herself as a “man hater” and listed her life goal as "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (to beat her husband after drinking)”. She went on to claim that her dislike wasn't limited to men in general, adding that she also harboured resentment towards her father and brother.

“Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” Sakshi said, adding, “Mujhe lagta hai ke main bada aadmi ban hi nahi sakti, main kitna bhi try kar lun, kyunki main toh ek aurat hoon na yaar… Aur iss generation mein aurat hona trauma hai trauma. I literally don’t hate any caste, but I hate mard.”

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It translates to, “I feel like I'll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I'm a woman, right? In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I literally don't hate any caste, but I do hate men.”

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Following her remarks, Tanmay asked Sakshi how her father reacted to her views about men. “I hate him too. He is my father, but he is a man too. I hate my grandfather too, and he hates me because I don’t like his grandson and my brother,” Sakshi said.

Her remarks failed to strike a chord with the panel. Host Samay Raina, along with judges Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra, unanimously gave her zero points, making Sakshi the first contestant in India's Got Latent Season 2 to receive a clean sweep of zeros.