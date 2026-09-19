‘Samay Raina, sorry’: Farah Khan has a hilarious reaction to being called #1 YouTuber in recent vlog. Watch

If there’s one person who has pivoted their career and found success, it has to be choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who kicked off her second innings as a YouTuber. She recently visited lifestyle vlogger Saba Ibrahim and her husband Khalid Niaz’s new Mumbai home. She had a hilarious reaction when she was called the #1 YouTuber while there.

Farah Khan apologises to Samay Raina

Farah Khan and Samay Raina are both popular on YouTube.

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Saba was showing Farah around her home when the choreographer-filmmaker noticed the play buttons YouTube had sent her to mark her success. When she remarked about it, Saba hoped that she would get a diamond play button soon. As Farah expressed scepticism, Saba said, “You began vlogging after us but have surpassed us all.”

Later, Saba also told Farah, “People love your hard work and the love with which you make your videos. You also make them fun.” Khalid interjected and said, “I think she is the number one YouTuber right now.” Farah immediately started protesting. Turning to the camera, she folded her hands and said, “No, no. Samay Raina, sorry. There are so many big YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, too.”

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{{^usCountry}} But Saba pointed out that she and Khalid meant she was the top YouTuber for the family audience, and Farah seemed to agree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Saba pointed out that she and Khalid meant she was the top YouTuber for the family audience, and Farah seemed to agree. {{/usCountry}}

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Farah Khan’s YouTube career

Farah began uploading videos on her YouTube channel in 2024 with her cook Dileep, who has since become a star online in his own right. She started it while taking a break from filmmaking and quickly became popular for her casual videos featuring various celebrities cooking their favourite dishes. She soon grew in popularity, with her and Dileep even getting brand deals.

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Farah married Shirish Kunder in 2004, and their triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya, were born in 2008. On Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Prime Video talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, last year, she opened up about why she chose to venture into YouTube. “Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube. Also, I have 3 kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive. So I just said, for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.” Her children went to college this year.

Farah has featured celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manish Malhotra on her channel. Her last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year.