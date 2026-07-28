Samay Raina takes a dig at box office collection of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha at India's Got Latent. Watch

Comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent Season 2, kicked off with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as its first guests. The two appeared on the show to promote their film, Alpha. However, in the latest episode of India's Got Latent, Samay took a sly dig at Alpha's box-office performance.

Samay Raina takes a dig at Alpha

Samay Raina says Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha didn't work in theatres.

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The latest members-only episode featured Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM on the panel, who appeared to promote their film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. While Raghav was talking about the film, Samay pointed out that it was the second time he had repeated its title and quipped, "kitni baar khudh hi btaana padega. Kaisa star hai tu? (How many times will you have to tell people about your own film? What kind of star are you?)"

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{{^usCountry}} In response, Raghav said, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khudh hi btaya tha (Alia Bhatt also promoted her own film)." Samay then replied, "Uski bhi nahi chali fir (That didn't work for her film either)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, Raghav said, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khudh hi btaya tha (Alia Bhatt also promoted her own film)." Samay then replied, "Uski bhi nahi chali fir (That didn't work for her film either)." {{/usCountry}}

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Samay had also booked an entire theatre to watch Alpha and distributed tickets to fans. Later, after the screening ended, he video-called Alia and told her that the audience had enjoyed the film.

Alpha underperformed at the box office, collecting ₹98.83 crore worldwide and ₹58.62 crore in India. Helmed by Aditya Rawal, Alpha is the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film follows two elite agents on a high-stakes mission involving national security, blending large-scale action sequences with espionage.

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The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences. It also features a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, which received a mixed response. While some viewers called it the best part of the film, others felt it was unnecessary. Alia and Sharvari's performances also received criticism. Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Apart from Alpha, the franchise has enjoyed a successful run at the box office.

About India's Got Latent Season 2

India's Got Latent became embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex sparked widespread backlash on social media. As a result, Samay was forced to delete all the episodes from YouTube. In 2026, he announced Season 2 of the show during his stand-up comedy special, Still Alive, leaving fans excited. The new season now streams on both YouTube and Netflix.