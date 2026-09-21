Samay Raina to marry Medha Shankr in December? Comedian breaks silence on rumours: ‘Will have to postpone’

Comedian Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have been linked romantically after being spotted together publicly on multiple occasions. The 12th Fail actor’s appearance on Samay's show, India’s Got Latent, further fuelled the rumours. Recently, a Reddit post sparked discussions about their alleged wedding in December. However, Samay shut down the rumours in style.

Samay Raina dismisses wedding rumours with Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr and Samay Raina dismissed wedding rumours.

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On Sunday, Samay took to Instagram and shared a post claiming that he was going to get married to Medha in December. Reacting to it, the comedian gave a cheeky reply, writing, "December mein toh mera India Tour hai, Sorry Medha will have to postpone." He also added Lata Mangeshkar’s song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate in the background. Medha reacted to Samay’s reply with laughing emojis.

Samay Raina shuts down wedding rumours with Medha Shankr.

Medha also took to Instagram and shared a picture of a baby cow lying on a bed, writing, "Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like." She added the Kiya Kiya song from Welcome, along with the specific lyrics, "Kya keh diya hai tumne yeh janam (What have you said, sweetheart?)."

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Medha Shankr calls wedding rumours 'baseless'.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s dating and wedding rumours

{{^usCountry}} The comedian and Medha were spotted partying together and even posing for pictures at a party, which led to rumours of them dating. Later, Medha appeared on Samay’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 as one of the panelists, further fuelling the rumours. Most recently, fans spotted similar backgrounds in their vacation pictures, further adding to the dating speculation. However, neither of them reacted to the rumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comedian and Medha were spotted partying together and even posing for pictures at a party, which led to rumours of them dating. Later, Medha appeared on Samay’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 as one of the panelists, further fuelling the rumours. Most recently, fans spotted similar backgrounds in their vacation pictures, further adding to the dating speculation. However, neither of them reacted to the rumours. {{/usCountry}}

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An anonymous Reddit post sparked wedding rumours a few days ago. The Reddit user claimed to be close to Samay’s family and said that, after speaking to his mother, they had learned that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December 2026. The post also claimed that the two were currently on vacation together.

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“I’m very close to Samay Raina’s family, and after speaking to his mother yesterday, I can say that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are planning to get married this December. For now, they’re both enjoying their vacation, but Samay wants to marry Medha as soon as possible," read the viral post.

About Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s upcoming work

Medha will next be seen in a yet-untitled detective comedy. Backed by Laxman Utekar, the film is also said to star Sunny Kaushal and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

Samay, on the other hand, is busy with India’s Got Latent Season 2. The comedian returned with the second season after intense controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke in Season 1. The panellists on the latest episode of Season 2 include actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The new season is available to watch on Netflix as well as YouTube.