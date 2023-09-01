Sameer Wankhede posts cryptic tweet as Shah Rukh Khan's ‘baap-beta’ line goes viral: ‘I fear no hell from you’

Sameer Wankhede, the investigating cop in the infamous Aryan Khan arrest case from 2021, may have found a reference to him in the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan. The internet lost it when they heard Shah Rukh mouth the line “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Talk to the dad before going after his son)." Now, Sameer seems to have reacted to that provocative reference. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's message to all parents as Jawan trailer is screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa: ‘Bete ko haath lagane se…’)

Sameer Wankhede's response

Sameer Wankhede has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue

A Twitter parody account called @RoflGandhi_ was one of the first X users to point out the parallel to Shah Rukh's real life. But Sameer Wankhede took to his X account and posted while tagging @RoflGandhi_, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you. -Nicole Lyons. A quote that always inspires me !”

While his words are quite cryptic, the timing and the tag make it quite evident that he's responding to all those linking the Jawan dialogue to the Aryan Khan arrest case as a message to himself.

The context

Minutes after Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, dropped the trailer of Jawan on Thursday, @RoflGandhi_ posted on X, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer. Also the screen says 'Produced by Gauri Khan' when you hear this dialogue (smile emoji).”

Shah Rukh's son Aryan was detained in 2021 for alleged possession of drugs. The investigation went on for weeks as it was a non-bailable offence, before Aryan eventually got bail. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit by the CBI because Sameer Wankhede, who was investigating the case, was accused of asking for bribe from Shah Rukh.

Jawan trailer

The plot of Jawan reportedly revolves around a father-son story, with Shah Rukh playing a dual role. At one point in the trailer, Shah Rukh's father character says, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar."

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra among others. It has Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The action thriller will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas on September 7.

