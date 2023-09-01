Shah Rukh Khan's message to all parents as Jawan trailer is screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa: ‘Bete ko haath lagane se…’

Shah Rukh Khan flew to Dubai on Thursday to witness along with his thousands of fans the screening of the Jawan trailer on the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Decked up in a black T-shirt and matching denims paired with a red jacket and sunglasses, Shah Rukh addressed fans on the occasion in Dubai. He also said some of the most popular lines from his upcoming film. Also read: September upcoming movies: Jawan, Jaane Jaan, Salaar, The Vaccine War, Haddi to Kushi Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai as Jawan trailer was played on the Burj Khalifa.

Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa

Taking to the stage, Shah Rukh said, “To all the parents here, bete ko haath lagane se pahle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to the father),” and went on to wish all his fans good health. He also said his line, “Main kaun hoon. Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon. Ya adhoora ik iraada hoon. Main achha hoon. Bura hoon. Punya hoon yaa paap hoon. Ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon (who am I, who I am not. I don't know. I am a promise made to a mother or I am an incomplete intention. Ask yourself if I am good or bad, virtue or evil because I am what you are).”

Days after several fans demanded Jawan trailer during Shah Rukh Khan's recent Ask Me Anything session on X, it was finally unveiled by the actor on Thursday. Hours later, it was screened at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

More about Jawan trailer

Sharing the trailer on X, Shah Rukh wrote, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The Jawan trailer opened with a glimpse of a wounded man floating on a river before he is rescued by a tribe. "Ek Raja tha, ek ke baad ek jung harta gaya. Bhookha, pyaasa ghum raha jungle me. Bohat gusse me tha (There was a king who was losing one war after another. He was roaming in the jungle and was hungry, thirsty and angry)," Shah Rukh's character says in the background. Next, Shah Rukh in a different avatar is seen hijacking a Metro along with his girl gang Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

Shah Rukh, who is said to be playing a dual role of a father and son in Jawan, was also seen sporting grey hair in one look and a moustache in another. Nayanthara is seen as a cop determined to catch Shah Rukh's vigilante character but is also seen romancing him. A glimpse of Deepika Padukone was also seen as she pushes Shah Rukh to the ground. Vijay Sethupathi was introduced as the antagonist Kalee, who calls himself the "fourth largest weapons dealer in the world".

