Sameer Wankhede refuses to talk about Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood scene amid defamation suit

Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against the makers of the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He is asking for ₹2 crore in damages, citing a character on the show who seems to be parodying him. Sameer appeared on a podcast interview with Awaara Musafir, where he was asked about the character in the show, but he refused to add any comment on it. Sameer Wankhede refused to talk about Aryan Khan's show in a new interview.

What Sameer said

When asked about The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sameer said, “I have seen your podcast and it was dealing with serious topics. So I would request that let us talk about something serious and sensible. I am not in the mood to joke.”

When he was further asked about a scene where a character says, ‘say no to drugs,’ followed by the card reading ‘directed by Aryan Khan’, Sameer added, “Who are they? You ask me about someone like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or BR Ambedkar. Aap jiske baare mein bol rahe ho (the people you mentioned) I don't think so that I need to give them even one second worth of comments.”

About the controversy

For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede on Thursday filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Wankhade's plea has sought permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages against the Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, Netflix and others, for what he alleges is "false, malicious and defamatory video" of the production house and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series.

Wankhade sought ₹2 crore in damages which he wants to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients. The Delhi High Court heard the defamation suit and said, “Your plaint is not maintainable. I am rejecting your plaint. Had your case been that you were defamed at various places, including Delhi, and that maximum damage occurred here, we would have still considered it.”