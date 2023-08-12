Sameera Reddy reveals how a vegetable seller commented on her postpartum body: ‘Didi kya ho gaya apko?’

Sameera Reddy opened up about the comments that she had to face on her postpartum body. In a new interview for Janice Sequeira's Youtube channel, the actor revealed that she had put on a lot of weight after giving birth to her son Hans, in 2015, and during that time even vegetable sellers said things like, 'Didi kya ho gaya aapko? (What happened to you?)' (Also read: Fans point out Rekha's motherly instincts in candid pics shared by Sameera Reddy: ‘The way she held Hans’)

Sameera on unflattering comments

Sameera Reddy said she was scared to step out of her house after giving birth to her son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video interview that is now available on Janice Sequeira's YouTube channel, Sameera candidly opened up about the unflattering comments on her postpartum body. She said, “I had a lot of issues with my first pregnancy... I had postpartum blues. I also put up a lot of weight... and people are so unforgiving. Even the bhaajiwala (vegatable seller) will say, 'Didi kya ho gaya apko? (What happened to you?)' 'Didi aap ho? (Is that really you?)' I still sometimes am amazed how Indians have this beautiful knack of saying, ‘Aap badal gaye ho na madam? (You have changed quite a bit).’”

What Sameera said

Sameera then added that these comments do not affect her anymore, She said, "I think I was caught in my own demons of how people were perceiving me. I was so scared of being photographed by paps that I would not go out. I look back and I want to shake myself up now and say, 'Sameera, why did you do that to yourself?'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Sameera had shared some throwback pictures from the time she and her kids, Hans and Nyra, and her husband Akshai Varde, met veteran actor Rekha. In the caption she wrote, “When my kids met Rekha Ji (heart eyes emoji) This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too! A memory for us to show them when they grow up. #legend #throwback #messymama #motherhood #moments.”

Sameera has been part of a number of Bollywood films like Race, Darna Mana Hai, Taxi Number 9211, De Dana Dan, Aakrosh, Musafir, Jai Chiranjeeva, Ashok, Varanam Aayiram, and Tezz. She quit films after tying the knot with entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to son Hans in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019. She now talks about body positivity and interacts with fans through reels on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON