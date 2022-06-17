Samrat Prithviraj box office day 14 collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer nears end of its run at 66 crore

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s epic historical drama Samrat Prithviraj is about to complete its run at the box office. On Thursday, the 14th day of its release, the film collected ₹80 lakh only, taking its total earnings in India to ₹66 crore. Released on June 3, the film has now almost exhausted its run ahead of its third weekend at the ticket window, as per film trade insiders. (Also read: Akshay Kumar said if Samrat Prithviraj fails, he will go back to doing Housefull and Rowdy Rathore, says director)

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Samrat Prithviraj has recorded a serious dip in the second week of the film release, compared to its first week at the box office. While it earned ₹55.05 crore in its first week, the second week recorded a business of ₹10.95 crore only. He tweeted, “ #SamratPrithviraj has almost exhausted its run... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.05 cr, Tue 95 lacs, Wed 90 lacs, Thu 80 lacs. Total: ₹ 66. #India biz”.

Taran Adarsh's tweet on Samrat Prithviraj's box office report.

Samrat Prithviraj is Akshay Kumar’s second consecutive film to perform poorly at the ticket window after Bachchhan Paandey, which also starred Kriti Sanon. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar.

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij. Talking about the film not getting the expected business at the box office, Sonu previously told Hindustan Times, “The film is very special. I got a chance to portray a wonderful character and people gave it a lot of love. I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.”

