Samrat Prithviraj trailer 2: Akshay Kumar prepares for an epic battle in new period drama. Watch

The makers of the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj unveiled the film’s new trailer on Monday. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The trailer was also shared on Instagram by Akshay, as well as Manushi Chhillar, who makes her makes Hindi film debut playing the role of Sanyogita in the upcoming period film. Read more: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj is now Samrat Prithviraj after Karni Sena objects to title, Yash Raj Films issues statement

The almost two-and-a-half-minute long trailer showcased Samrat Prithviraj's courage, as he prepares to fight enemy forces. He is seen planning for a forthcoming battle. The description of the trailer on YouTube read, “Watch the courage of the Aakhri Hindu Samrat.” Sharing the film's trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “A battle for truth and respect. Dekhiye Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – #AakhriHinduSamrat abhi (watch Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the last true Hindu king). Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June.”

Written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the Yash Raj Films (YRF) period drama is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about Prithviraj Chauhan. It marks Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's much-awaited acting debut in Bollywood. She has been roped-in to essay the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj's wife. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Samrat Prithviraj, which was earlier titled Prithviraj, is releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 3rd June. YRF on May 27 announced its title change by writing an official letter to the Karni Sena, which demanded change in the film’s name. The YRF letter read, "As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title to 'Samrat Prithviraj'. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us."

