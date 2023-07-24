Sana Khan's husband Mufti Anas Saiyad massaged her feet, carried her pregnancy pillow on UK trip. Watch

Sana Khan has shared a candid video which shows how her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad was very helpful and caring during her pregnancy, especially during their US trip. The couple were blessed with a baby boy on July 5. The video shows how Anas had massaged her feet during their 10-hour flight to the UK, carried her massive pregnancy pillow, and even read for her when she was sick. Also read: Sana Khan and baby get a grand welcome at home with cute blue and white balloon decoration. Watch

Sana Khan's video featuring her husband

Sana Khan has shared some memories from her UK trip.

The video opens with a glimpse of how Anas struggled with a suitcase, handbag and a massive c-shaped pillow on their way to the airport. She is seen calling him “helpful” while recording him in the lift and at the airport. It is then followed by how he made her comfortable for the 10-hour flight by placing 5 pillows for her back support, massaged her swollen feet and also tied her shoelaces. She wrote on the video, "Helping with swelling, tying my laces and backing up my seat with pillows for support (10 hrs flight)."

Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, "Some candid ones that I shot while he doing my khidmat (pampering) (smiling face with 3 hearts emoji) MashAllah. The whole pregnancy phase was tough but also beautiful in so many ways. As patners we realise we love each other more every passing day. A woman will never forget how she was treated during her pregnancy. Ps: He was always stressed out in terms of my and baby’s comfort. I definitely saw a different person altogether. May we always love each other like this and even more in this duniya and Akhirah. Allahu Akbar #sanakhan #anassaiyad #alhamdulillah #pregnancy #struggles."

Birth of Sana and Anas' child

Sana announced the birth of her first child by sharing a video on July 5. She captioned the video, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat (we have to be the best). JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey."

Sana had participated in Bigg Boss 6 and was also seen in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho, before quitting her acting career. She married Anas in November 2020.

