Sandhya Shantaram, veteran actor and wife of late V Shantaram, dies at 93

Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram, known for her work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 87. Sandhya was the wife of the late actor and director V. Shantaram, with whom she collaborated in several films. Sandhya Shantaram, best known for her work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on Saturday.

Sandhya Shantaram dies

Sandhya was best known for her roles in a string of critically acclaimed films from the 1950s, including Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), and Navrang (1959). Later in her career, she appeared in the cult Marathi film Pinjra (1972). All these films were directed by V Shantaram.

Shantaram discovered her when he was looking for a heroine for his 1950 film, Amar Bhoopali. The 18-year-old Sandhya bagged the part and began a collaboration with the filmmaker that would go from professional to personal. They married in 1956 and remained married until the filmmaker's death in 1990. Throughout her 20-year career, Sandhya only worked in films directed by her husband.

Filmmakers, politicians honour Sandhya's memory

Director Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to the actor by remembering her "remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills" in the world of cinema.

Taking to his X handle, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like Pinjra, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Navrang, and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.”

Apart from the film industry, politicians also expressed their heartfelt sorrow at the actress's passing. "The news of the passing of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram is extremely heartbreaking. Her roles in many Marathi films, such as Pinjra and Navrang, became immensely popular. She also made her mark in the Hindi film industry," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.