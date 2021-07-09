Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sangeeta Bijlani reveals how she and Salman Khan have managed to maintain a bond, says she was 'childish' in the past

Sangeeta Bijlani commented on how she has maintained her 'connection' with Salman Khan over the years. The duo dated for a decade.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan were together for a decade.

Sangeeta Bijlani, commenting on her equation with her former partner Salman Khan, has said that some connections 'do not break' over time. Sangeeta and Salman dated for a decade, and were on the verge of getting married.

Sangeeta Bijlani ended up marrying cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, and quitting her career in Bollywood. She remains on cordial terms with Salman Khan, and often attends events organised by him.

“Connections don’t break," she told a leading daily in an interview, asked how she's managed to remain in touch with Salman over the years. "Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown up now. Life is full of experiences.”

Salman opened up about almost marrying Sangeeta in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he said.

Also read: When Salman Khan confessed wedding with Sangeeta Bijlani was called off because she ‘caught’ him

Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut in 1987 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi. She has also appeared in films such as Tridev, Hathyar, and Jurm. Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sangeeta told the leading daily that she is eyeing a comeback, preferably through web shows, as that sort of content 'appeals' to her sensibilities.

