Sanjana Sanghi talks about doing things in Raksha Kavach Om differently: 'Could have done a world of things...'

Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in the action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om, which starred Aditya Roy Kapur. The film released in theatres on July 1 but could not create magic at the box office, earning under ₹10 crore on a ₹40-crore budget. Now, that the film is getting a digital release, Sanjana has opened up on what she feels she could have done differently in the film. Also read: Rashtra Kavach Om: Aditya Roy Kapur film earns only ₹4 crore in first weekend

Talking about what she would have liked to do differently in the film, Sanjana says, “I’m the kind of actor and person who is and always has been hugely self critical. So whether it was a dance performance or play in school, or now my films, I always tend to feel I could have done a world of things to have made my character more convincing and layered, a moment on screen more convincing and so on. But that’s only to improve. On a lighter note, I think Kavya always had a secret crush on Om and it would have made me really happy to get to see them together.”

Rashtra Kavach Om is now releasing on Zee5, where it will begin streaming on August 11. The Kapil Verma directorial would hope to join a growing list of films that have not done well at the box office but found fans when streaming. Talking about why some films tend to work on OTT despite being box office failures, Sanjana Sanghi says, “The entire viewing landscape has undergone it’s most revolutionary transformation since the onset of the pandemic, maybe only comparable to the onset of TV in the late 90s. Audiences are empowered more than ever before, the preference to sit back at home and consume content according to one’s own time and wish is a comfort none of us had experienced before, and now that we have, we crave for it. Unless a film offers something so uniquely cinematic that a small screen will simply not do justice, in my humble opinion the audiences have increasingly made their viewing preference very clear.”

Rashtra Kavach Om also starred Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff, Bijou Thaangjam, Prachee Shah Paandya, and Ashutosh Rana. The film was earlier titled Om: The Battle Within but had its title changed just weeks before release. The film opened poorly, earning just ₹1.7 crore on day one and ended its run with a lifetime collection of just over ₹9 crore.

