Sanjay Dutt applies sindoor on wife Maanayata's forehead at Lalbaugcha Raja, protects her from crowd. Watch

Many Bollywood celebrities have been making their way to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. After Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Govinda and others, Sanjay Dutt visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Maanayata Dutt on Tuesday.

Sanjay Dutt visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Videos and photos of the Khalnayak actor and his wife seeking Bappa's blessings have been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was accompanied by security as he made his way through the crowded venue. For his visit to Bappa, Sanjay wore a bright orange kurta as he offered prayers at the pandal. Meanwhile, Maanayata looked elegant in a bright pink suit. Amid the crowds, Sanjay made sure Maanayata was safe and stayed close to her as they made their way through teh venue.

Photographers also captured a heartwarming moment as Sanjay took sindoor from Bappa's feet and applied it on his wife's forehead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

'Pray that Bappa calls me here every year'

{{^usCountry}} After seeking Bappa's blessings, Sanjay also spoke about visiting Lalbaugcha Raja every year. He told the media, “It is my good fortune that I have been able to visit 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for darshan once again... I am here because Bappa called me, and I pray that Bappa calls me here every year and that I keep coming back every year.” Sanjay Dutt and Chunky Panday's reunion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After seeking Bappa's blessings, Sanjay also spoke about visiting Lalbaugcha Raja every year. He told the media, “It is my good fortune that I have been able to visit 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for darshan once again... I am here because Bappa called me, and I pray that Bappa calls me here every year and that I keep coming back every year.” Sanjay Dutt and Chunky Panday's reunion {{/usCountry}}

Read More

There was also a coincidence during Sanjay's visit, as Ananya Panday was at Lalbaugcha Raja with her father and Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. Sanjay and Chunky had a reunion at the pandal as they hugged and greeted each other.

A day before Sanjay's visit, Shah Rukh Khan had arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. The actor and his family attended the aarti and were seen seeking Bappa's blessings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjay Dutt's work front

Sanjay Dutt has continued to work across Hindi and regional cinema in recent years. In 2025, he was seen in films including Housefull 5, Baaghi 4 and Dhurandhar. In 2026, he appeared in The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Raja Shivaji, Aakhri Sawal and the Kannada film KD: The Devil.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among his upcoming projects is Ranger. The film, which was earlier scheduled for December 2026, has now been pushed to 2027. Directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Luv Films, the jungle adventure-themed film stars Ajay Devgn as a forest officer fighting animal poaching. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist with Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. Sanjay also has Khalnayak Returns in the pipeline.