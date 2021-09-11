Sanjay Dutt leaves Shilpa Shetty in splits after he reveals how his dad Sunil Dutt sent him to college, watch

Sanjay Dutt remembered his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis in the recent episode of Super Dancer 4. The actor will appear as a special guest on the dance reality show this weekend.

In a promo of the show, released by Sony Television on Instagram, Sanjay was moved after he saw a contestant perform on Main Ek Badal Aawara Chhaya. The song originally featured Sunil. Following the performance, Sanjay confessed the act brought back memories of his parents.

He informed the contestants and fellow judges, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu that when he began college, he thought his father would send his car to drop him to campus.

“Maine socha yaar, daddy bolenge gaadi mein chod ke aao mere bachche ko. (Instead) bole, 'Ye second class ka pass hai, Bandra station se.' Lekin ek cheez hai yaar, main ek saal mein college hi chod diya (I had thought that daddy would tell ‘drop my child off to college in the car’. Instead, he said, ‘here’s a second class pass from Bandra station. Eventually I dropped out of college in a year's time),” he said, with a laugh, leaving everyone in splits.

Sanjay eventually followed his parents' footsteps into films. The actor made his debut with Rocky in 1981. The film released just a few days after Nargis died of pancreatic cancer. He went on to star in films such as Sadak, Khal Nayak and Vaastav to name a few. He reinvented himself with the Munna Bhai series, starring in the titular role of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Sunil had played the role of Sanjay's dad in Rocky.

Sunil died on May 25, 2005, after a heart attack. Earlier this year, on his death anniversary, Sanjay shared a black and white picture of the father-son duo and wrote, “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you.”