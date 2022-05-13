Sanjay Dutt on family moving abroad: 'Maanayata was doing her business in Dubai and kids went with her'

Sanjay Dutt recently saw the trailer release of his next, Prithviraj. The actor is currently riding high on the success of KGF Chapter 2, which crossed ₹1000 crore gross worldwide. The actor has now opened up about why his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids Shahraan and Iqra have moved to Dubai. Also read: Sanjay Dutt shot KGF Chapter 2 during ‘most vulnerable phase of his life’, says Maanayata Dutt: ‘For me he is the hero'

Sanjay got married to Maanayata in 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra who are 11 years old.

Talking about why his family chose to settle down in Dubai in 2020, Sanjay told Times of India, “They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there," and added, "Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”

On being asked if he doesn't miss them during his time in Mumbai, Sanjay said, “I came around that when I saw them happy there. My daughter is learning to play the piano, she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team. Their happiness is above everything else for me.”

On the release of KGF Chapter 2, Maanayata had penned a note about how the film was in itself a journey for Sanjay as he was battling cancer at the time. She said, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera!”

