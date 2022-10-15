Sanjay Dutt once threw a private birthday bash for Ameesha Patel. See throwback pic

On Saturday, actor Ameesha Patel posted an unseen glimpse of her birthday when she celebrated her special day with Sanjay Dutt. She called him ‘golden-hearted man’ and revealed the picture was clicked during a private event only attended by close friends and family members. Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt have starred together in films like Tathastu (2006) and Chatur Singh Two Star (2011). Also read: When Bipasha Basu said Ameesha Patel was 'too petite' for Jism 2

The picture features a smiling Ameesha from her initial days in the industry. She is seen feeding cake to Sanjay Dutt. Two birthday cakes are also seen on the table. Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “THROWBACK WEEKEND.. my private bday celebration @duttsanjay home .. with only closest friends and family : My darling @duttsanjay made it so special for me .. the most golden hearted man in the industry.”

Soon after she shared the post, fans got nostalgic in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Two persons whom I admire the most.” “How cute,” added another fan. Some of them also dropped heart emojis for the actors.

Ameesha is quite active on social media. She regularly shares throwback pictures to keep her fans entertained during the weekend. Earlier, she posted an old picture with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. She said that it was clicked from an event where she and Shah Rukh went as chief guests.

She praised Gauri and added to the post, “Throwback weekend picture as promised every weekend. @iamsrk and me at a prestigious event as chief guests. accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan. @iamsrk is one of the most charming and witty men you can come across and @gaurikhan is extremely gracious and warm."Ameesha made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will be next seen in Gadar 2, which is a sequel to her film Gadar. It will reunite her with co-star Sunny Deol.

