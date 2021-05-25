Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt on death anniversary with emotional post, Trishala sends love

Actor Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his father, late actor Sunil Dutt, on his death anniversary, with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sunil died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.

Sanjay shared an old black-and-white photo with Sunil, in which the two of them were seen wearing suits, and wrote, “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you.” His daughter, Trishala Dutt, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Fans also showered love on Sanjay and Sunil’s vintage picture. “We miss you dutt sahab,” one wrote, while another commented, “Pure Soul.” A third said, “Love both of you.”

Sanjay often shares memories of his mother, late actor Nargis Dutt, and Sunil on his Instagram page. On the occasion of Guru Purnima last year, he shared a picture with them and wrote, “Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life. #HappyGuruPurnima to all.”

In 2018, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released Sanju, a film on Sanjay’s life, with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Paresh Rawal played Sunil. The film was a major box office success, with over ₹300 crore domestically.

Also read | Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur in vlog: ‘I didn’t know the meaning’

Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with the hit 1981 film, Rocky, directed by Sunil. He has acted in films such as Naam, Sadak, Saajan, Vaastav: The Reality, Munna Bhai MBBS, Dhamaal and Agneepath. Last year, he was seen in two films, Sadak and Torbaaz, both of which got a direct-to-digital release.

Currently, Sanjay has a number of films in the pipeline, including Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Prithviraj.