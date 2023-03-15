Sanjay Dutt reveals he plays blind don in Hera Pheri 3, shoot to begin this year

Actor Sanjay Dutt confirmed his role in the upcoming installment of Hera Pheri. He is the new addition to the cast, which include Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Sanjay recently reacted to reports of him joining Hera Pheri 3, and confirmed that he is playing a blind don in the comedy movie. Also read: Sanjay Dutt joins Hera Pheri 3

Directed by Farhad Samji, Hera Pheri 3 will also have Kartik Aaryan. Paresh Rawal had earlier confirmed that he will be reprising his iconic character Babu bhaiyaa in the film, which will be shot in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Sanjay who also confirmed his entry in the franchise, now told The Times of India, “Yes,” when asked about rumours of him playing a blind don in Hera Pheri 3. He also shared that once the dates of the cast members are confirmed, the film's team will begin shooting for Hera Pheri 3 this year.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay's role, a source also told the publication, "It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film.”

During a press conference, Sanjay had earlier said, "Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)." He was at a store launch in Mumbai.

While Kartik Aaryan's role in Hera Pheri 3 was confirmed last year, it's still unclear in what capacity Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film. Last year, Akshay had said that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. However, in February this year, he shot a promo for the film.

The first film in the Hera Pheri series was directed by Priyadarshan and was released in 2000. It was the remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao. Neeraj Vohra wrote and directed the second instalment, Phir Hera Pheri which was out in 2006. Both films featured Akshay, Paresh and Suniel as the iconic trio, and they were hit.

