Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt misses her mom Richa Sharma on her 57th birthday, shares old pic

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, shared a candid picture of her mother, the late actor Richa Sharma. Taking to Instagram Stories, Trishala dropped a photo of Richa on her 57th birth anniversary. Richa died in December 1996.

In the monochrome picture, Richa Sharma smiled as she ran her fingers through her hair. She seemed to be wearing a blazer over a tank top, huge earrings and a neckpiece. Trishala Dutt captioned the post, "happy birthday mommy #riparadise". She also posted two stickers, a 'miss you' and a teddy bear holding a birthday cake with a lit candle.

Trishala Dutt shared a picture of her mother.

Trishala often shares posts of her late mother. In April, she shared a post of Richa where she held Trishala, who was a baby then, in her arms. She had captioned the post, "mom & I #1988 #ripmommy".

Sanjay and Richa tied the knot in the US in 1987. However, within two years of the marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in New York. Sanjay married Maanayata Dutt in 2008 and has twins--son Shahraan and daughter Iqra--with her.

Last month, Trishala had wished Sanjay on his birthday in a unique way. On Instagram Stories, she had shared clips where she welcomed him to the US. A message 'happy birthday Sanjay Dutt, welcome to USA' written on a banner flew from an aeroplane. She had captioned one of the clips, "happy birthday papa dukes!!!!@duttsanjay Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you," followed by several emojis. She had also added 'happy birthday', 'i love you' and 'party time' stickers to the clips.

Recently, Trishala took a trip to Hawaii and shared pictures of her travels on Instagram for her followers. Currently, she lives in the US. She is a psychotherapist by profession.

A few months ago, Trishala spoke about her longest relationship. "I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years," she said.