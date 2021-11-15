Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, talking about wedding plans, says 'dating is a disaster'; gives acting a hard 'no'

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Sunday night on Instagram and asked questions ranging from her wedding to Bollywood and her parents to mental health.

One of her curious followers asked Trishala if she's planning on getting married anytime soon. The 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age and day is ‘a disaster’. However, she said that she will get married when she finds a ‘proper gentleman.’

“Ohhhhh (facepalm emoji) It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about,” she said in her reply to a fan asking about her wedding plans.

“Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life,” she said.

In the past, Trishala has spoken about how she was in a toxic relationship several years ago, in which her boyfriend treated her 'like trash'. Trishala had also mourned her other boyfriend - whose name she never revealed, who died in July 2019.

Unlike Sanjay, Trishala chose to pursue a career outside the acting industry. She currently works as a psychotherapist in the US. However, a fan asked her if she would be interested in entering 'film industry to carry on Sanjay Sir's legacy.' Trishala replied, “No (smiley face) I'm busy building on leaving my own legacy behind.”

She was also asked how she was when her mother, Richa Sharma, died. “I was 8 years old. And this December 2021 will be 25 years since she's been gone,” she said.

Although living in the US, Trishala has often been seen bonding with her father, Sanjay and her stepmother Maanayata Dutt. Trishala and Maanayata often drop messages on each others' posts and wish each other on special occasions on social media.