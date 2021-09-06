Sanjay Dutt says his kids like to watch Sanju because they have never met their grandparents

Sanjay Dutt's youngest kids, twins Shahraan and Iqra, have never met either their grandfather Sunil Dutt or grandmother Nargis. Shahraan and Iqra were born in 2010 but Sunil died in 2005 and Nargis, in 1981.

However, the kids have found a way to know their grandparents better. In a new interview, Sanjay has revealed that his kids like to watch his biopic, Sanju, because it shows his parents as well.

“Their all-time favourite is the film Sanju! Unfortunately, they haven't met their grandparents. Seeing that film, they felt close and connected to them, especially Shahraan has so many questions to ask about his grandparents,” he told Filmfare Middle East.

Paresh Rawal played Sunil in the film while Manisha Koirala played Nargis. Sanjay's role was played by Ranbir Kapoor in the movie while Dia Mirza played his wife, Maanayata Dutt. Sanju was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was a hit at the box office.

Sanjay Dutt shot for the magazine's cover with the entire family. He also spoke about his three kids' personalities, including daughter Trishala, who is Sanjay's oldest child, with late first wife Richa Sharma.

When asked which of his three kids is most likely to become an actor, Sanjay said, “I just want all my three children to be happy and passionate about whatever they do. I am still acting today because I truly love what I do and I want the same for them. Between them- Trishala is a psychiatrist and is doing so well as a counsellor. She loves her work and I am so proud of her. Between my younger two, Shahraan is bent towards football. In fact, he recently fractured his foot while playing. Right now, he's passionate about the game, but I still feel he has all the makings of an actor - he's observant, intelligent, loves dancing and can charm people with his humour. Iqra is more of an artist - her paintings are incredible and so beautiful. It's hard to believe someone her age could paint so beautifully!”

Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India as a R&AW agent. His upcoming movies are KGF 2 and Shamshera, in which he will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor.