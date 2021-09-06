Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt says his kids like to watch Sanju because they have never met their grandparents
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt says his kids like to watch Sanju because they have never met their grandparents

Sanjay Dutt and his family have featured on the cover of a magazine. Sanjay spoke about his three kids in the interview.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt with wife Manaayata, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

Sanjay Dutt's youngest kids, twins Shahraan and Iqra, have never met either their grandfather Sunil Dutt or grandmother Nargis. Shahraan and Iqra were born in 2010 but Sunil died in 2005 and Nargis, in 1981.

However, the kids have found a way to know their grandparents better. In a new interview, Sanjay has revealed that his kids like to watch his biopic, Sanju, because it shows his parents as well.

“Their all-time favourite is the film Sanju! Unfortunately, they haven't met their grandparents. Seeing that film, they felt close and connected to them, especially Shahraan has so many questions to ask about his grandparents,” he told Filmfare Middle East.

RELATED STORIES

Paresh Rawal played Sunil in the film while Manisha Koirala played Nargis. Sanjay's role was played by Ranbir Kapoor in the movie while Dia Mirza played his wife, Maanayata Dutt. Sanju was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was a hit at the box office.

Sanjay Dutt shot for the magazine's cover with the entire family. He also spoke about his three kids' personalities, including daughter Trishala, who is Sanjay's oldest child, with late first wife Richa Sharma.

Also read: When Sanjay Dutt joked with policeman arresting him, just so dad Sunil Dutt wouldn't cry: 'I felt so proud'

When asked which of his three kids is most likely to become an actor, Sanjay said, “I just want all my three children to be happy and passionate about whatever they do. I am still acting today because I truly love what I do and I want the same for them. Between them- Trishala is a psychiatrist and is doing so well as a counsellor. She loves her work and I am so proud of her. Between my younger two, Shahraan is bent towards football. In fact, he recently fractured his foot while playing. Right now, he's passionate about the game, but I still feel he has all the makings of an actor - he's observant, intelligent, loves dancing and can charm people with his humour. Iqra is more of an artist - her paintings are incredible and so beautiful. It's hard to believe someone her age could paint so beautifully!”

Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India as a R&AW agent. His upcoming movies are KGF 2 and Shamshera, in which he will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay dutt maanayata dutt
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

For Sunil Grover gratitude is the right attitude; says “in comparison, everyone comes up short”

Saif Ali Khan says nobody laughed at this Bhoot Police line, even ‘at home’

Rhea shares photo from honeymoon, leaves fans confused with mention of ‘kids’

Mohit Raina turns red as he's asked about being considered ideal match for PC
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP