Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt shares pic on Sunil Dutt and Nargis' wedding anniversary, says 'you taught me the real meaning of love'
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt shares pic on Sunil Dutt and Nargis' wedding anniversary, says 'you taught me the real meaning of love'

On the wedding anniversary of his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt remembered them with a precious picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Sunil Dutt and Nargis fell in love on sets of their iconic film, Mother India.

Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his parents, late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, on their wedding anniversary on Thursday. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple, Sanjay wrote, "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad."

In the photo, Sunil and Nargis could be seen sharing a laugh. Fans jumped to the comments section to send their love. "So beautiful pic sir," one wrote. "Friendship is the first string of Love... Love this pair," another commented. Many also dropped heart emojis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Sunil and Nargis famously fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. Author Kishwar Desai talked about their love story in her book Darlingji.

However, some rumours claim that Sunil fell in love with Nargis when he saw her at a radio station and entered the film industry only because of her.

"If it were not for him, perhaps I would have ended my life before the 8th of March. For I alone know the turmoil that was going through me. 'I want you to live,' he said and I felt I had to live. Begin all over again," Kishwar quoted Nargis from her personal diary entry, which she wrote after the fire accident.

Interestingly, the two actors were at very different points in their careers back then. Sunil reportedly received ten or twelve rupees per month while working on Mother India. Nargis, on the other hand, had a 50,000 deal for the film. She had already been honoured with the Padma Shri, while he was still struggling to find his feet in the industry.

Also read: Disha Patani hops into an autorickshaw after Ek Villain Returns shoot, see pics

Nargis and Sunil's marriage was also one of the earliest high-profile, inter-religion marriages. When Nargis died after a long battle with cancer in 1991, Sunil was devastated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunil dutt nargis nargis dutt sanjay dutt

Related Stories

bollywood

Virat Kohli kisses Anushka Sharma in adorable photo as daughter Vamika turns two months old

UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:33 PM IST
bollywood

Excited Taimur Ali Khan runs into glass door while mom Kareena Kapoor poses for photos, watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:11 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP