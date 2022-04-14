Sanjay Dutt shot KGF Chapter 2 during ‘most vulnerable phase of his life’, says Maanayata Dutt: ‘For me he is the hero'

Sanjay Dutt is back, this time in a powerful role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. As the film released on Thursday, his wife Maanayata Dutt shared a special message about how proud she was of her actor husband. Sanjay plays actor Yash's (character name Rocky) nemesis in the film. Maanayata has called K.G.F: Chapter 2 a very special film in Sanjay’s career. Also read: Prashanth Neel on KGF 3: ‘If people love it, we could continue the franchise’

Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer while he was still working on the film. He took a break to undergo treatment and bounced back to complete his portion of the shoot.

Taking about Sanjay's personal struggles during the making of the film, Maanayata said, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever."

Maanayata Dutt shared KGF Chapter 2 stills on Instagram.

She further added, "For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon main! (I am coming).”

On Wednesday, Maanayata shared four stills of Sanjay from KGF Chapter 2 on her Instagram Stories. She captioned them, “Powerful performances come from powerful actors. Aa raha hoon main!”

According to ANI, Sanjay was required to wear leather boots, trousers, skirt and the latticed metallic half sleeved slip, all of which weighed close to 25 kgs. The closely cut salt and pepper moustache and beard had to be maintained throughout the film's shoot. He was also required to get smeared with brown makeup powder every day for the shoot to get the desired bronze sheen.

Apart from Yash and Sanjay, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. It released on Thursday in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF: Chapter 2 is written by Prashanth Neel and is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1.

