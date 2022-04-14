Prashanth Neel on KGF 3: ‘If people love it, we could continue the franchise’

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel is hopeful of continuing the KGF franchise based on the love and response for the second part which released in cinemas on Thursday. As the KGF: Chapter 2 fever gripped the nation with fans going berserk to watch the movie in cinema halls, there’s already strong anticipation around the third part of the franchise. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Neel opened up on the possibility of continuing the franchise.

Neel said, “It’s too early to confirm. In cinema, you can even bring back the dead to life. If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise,” Neel said, without confirming whether work has already started on the next part.

In KGF: Chapter 2, a post credits scene has been included and it confirms that KGF: Chapter 3 is in the pipeline. As per the producers, KGF: Chapter 2 released in over 10,000 screens worldwide on Thursday. It’s the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which has also been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

On the eve of the release, director Neel took to Twitter to share a note, urging fans to not support piracy. He requested the audience to not share pictures and video clips from the theatres where they watch the movie. He wrote: “The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos and photos and avoid posting them online! (sic).” In a note attached with his tweet, Prashanth wrote: “8 years of blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all not to take video while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet (sic).”

The second part in the franchise was released amid very high expectations. Recently, speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash said that Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part.