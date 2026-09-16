Sanjay Dutt stops to check on injured paparazzo, promises to help; internet is all praises. Watch

Sanjay Dutt's recent interaction with the paparazzi has won hearts online. The actor was clicked in Mumbai while visiting politician Rahul Kanal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi to seek Bappa's blessings. As he stepped out, he noticed a photographer with an injury and immediately asked what had happened.

Sanjay's interaction with photographer wins hearts

Sanjay Dutt's heartwarming interaction with photographer won hearts. (File Photo/ PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video of the interaction has since been doing the rounds on social media. It shows Sanjay stopping before getting into his car and asking the photographer, "Kaisa hai tu? (How are you?)"

The photographer then told him that he had met with an accident after an auto-rickshaw driver hit his bike. Sanjay asked him to speak to Gaurav Dubey, who is believed to be his manager. However, when the photographer said that Gaurav doesn't answer his calls, Sanjay assured him that he would remain in touch and said, "Main karta hu (I'll call)." Sanjay then got into his car and headed to Antilia to attend the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Many social media users lauded Sanjay for his sweet gesture. One comment read, "BABA ka dil bahot bada hai (Baba has a very big heart)." Another wrote, "He is a real hero." One more comment read, “You are an angel, may you live 100 years.” When Sanjay saved a paparazzo from an angry crew {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many social media users lauded Sanjay for his sweet gesture. One comment read, "BABA ka dil bahot bada hai (Baba has a very big heart)." Another wrote, "He is a real hero." One more comment read, “You are an angel, may you live 100 years.” When Sanjay saved a paparazzo from an angry crew {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, paparazzo Varinder Chawla had shared an incident that highlighted Sanjay's soft corner for photographers and how he once protected him from an angry crew. During an online interaction in 2024, a Reddit user asked Varinder to reveal his "best and worst celeb encounter".

Varinder recalled, “Long back, 10-15 years back, I, by mistake, went and hit my Maruti Zen into a vanity van hired by the production team for Sanjay Dutt. Vanity van got serious scratches, it was an expensive DC-designed car. The crew of the vanity van and production guys surrounded me, but Sanjay Dutt came out, and he literally saved me. He told them whatever the damage was, he will personally pay it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sanjay was seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal, which hit cinemas on May 15, 2026. He also made a cameo appearance with Salman Khan in 7 Dogs, which premiered in the Middle East and was subsequently released in India. He is gearing up for his next film, Khalnayak Returns. The action thriller is the sequel to Sanjay's 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak.