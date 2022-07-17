Sanjay Kapoor was mistaken for Anil Kapoor after JugJugg Jeeyo screening: ‘Initially it used to happen a lot’

Sanjay Kapoor revealed in a new interview that sometimes people have a hard time telling him and actor Anil Kapoor apart. The actor, who was recently seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game with Madhuri Dixit, said people often ‘get confused’ between him and his brother. He shared a recent incident, where a fan congratulated him after watching JugJugg Jeeyo. The film stars Anil, along with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and released in theatres on June 24. Read more: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja host Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor in London

Sanjay, who made his acting debut in the 1995 film Prem, has been seen in various OTT projects, of late. In a recent interview the actor spoke about ‘experiencing new success with the digital platforms’ and said although his Bollywood career had ‘some hardships and ups and downs’, his journey has been ‘brilliant’. The actor also shared that earlier many ‘who didn't know that Anil Kapoor had a younger brother’ would confuse Sanjay for him. The actor said that the ‘mistaken identity episodes’ have reduced now, but recalled a recent encounter after the trial screening of JugJugg Jeeyo.

“Initially, it (being mistaken for Anil) used to happen a lot. People used to get confused between Anil and I. Especially the outsiders who didn't know, Anil Kapoor has a younger brother. We didn’t even have social media back in those days. The mistaken identity episodes don't happen that often any more but I did recently encounter a situation after a trial screening of Jugjugg Jeeyo. Having finished the screening, we went for dinner and after being there for a while, I suddenly got a tap on my shoulder and there was a girl called Seema. She said 'I just saw JugJugg Jeeyo and you are fantastic in it.’”

Sanjay added that in reply he said, “Thank you very much, I will convey it to my brother.” The actor said these situations still happen as they ‘are brothers and look similar’ because of their ‘genes'.

Sanjay has worked in shows like The Last Hour, a web series on Amazon Prime Video and The Gone Show on Voot. Anil, on the other hand, will be seen in the 2023 film Animal with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be a part of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

