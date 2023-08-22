Here's why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Ameesha Patel is basking in the success of Gadar 2. However, she revealed in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama that she was asked to retire right after the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in 2001. And the advice was by none other than the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (Also Read: Gadar 2 leaves Pathaan behind with its 10-day collection despite fewer screens, competition from OMG 2)

Ameesha recounts meeting Bhansali

Ameesha Patel recounts her meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Gadar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, complimentary letter to me. And when I had a meeting with him, he said, ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don't achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime, a Mughal-e-Azam, a Mother India, a Pakeezah, a Sholay gets made. You had it in your second film. So what's next?' I didn't understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world," Ameesha said in the interview.

Bhansali's warning turned out to be true

She added that what Sanjay said turned out to be true throughout her career as people could digest the success of Gadar because it surpassed that of her dream debut film, Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romantic film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. Interestingly, no other film of hers could surpass the success of Gadar, right till Gadar 2 came along this year. “Gadar set the bar so high that anything in my films that were superhits after that, whether it was Humraaz (2002), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) or Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), it was a straight comparison to Gadar,” Ameesha said in the same interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Anil Sharma's blockbuster 2001 action romance Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha in the iconic characters of Indian truck driver Tara Singh and Pakistani woman Sakina in a cross-border tale set during the Partition. The sequel, also directed by Anil, sees Sunny and Ameesha reprise their roles after 22 years. The film also stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, Tara and Sakina's grown-up son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON