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Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War worker dies on set; 40 lakh announced, FWICE demands 50 lakh as compensation

A 42-year-old carpenter died of electrocution on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War set in Mumbai, prompting calls for stricter safety measures.

Jun 22, 2026 10:06 am IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. However, the project has run into a major controversy following a tragic accident on its set. Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter, died after suffering a severe electric shock during the early hours of June 17. The incident occurred at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai’s Film City while actor Alia Bhatt was reportedly shooting. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit caused the electrocution.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War under scrutiny after worker dies; FWICE seeks 50 lakh, job for family.

Chandradhari Singh Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters. Following his death, Bhansali Productions offered 40 lakh in financial compensation to the grieving family.

FWICE asks for increased compensation

Following the recent tragedy on set, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house to increase the compensation for the family of the deceased technician, Chandradhari Singh Yadav. While the production house has already announced a financial assistance package of 40 lakh, FWICE is pushing to raise that amount to 50 lakh. The federation stresses that a larger sum is necessary to secure the future and education of Yadav's young daughters.

FWICE president BN Tiwari emphasized that the family's long-term welfare must remain a top priority. He also called for immediate industry-wide changes regarding worker safety and scheduling.

In response, the federation has formally requested production houses to introduce stricter safety checks. They are pushing to regulate daily work shifts so technicians and crew members are no longer forced to work to the point of dangerous exhaustion.

About Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama, Love & War, is currently one of Bollywood's most anticipated films. Mounted on a massive scale, the movie features a star-studded lead cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 21, 2027, with a release across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

It marks Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen pairing since their 2022 blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Additionally, Love & War brings Vicky Kaushal back together with both of his co-stars. He previously shared the screen with Ranbir in the 2018 biopic Sanju, and starred alongside Alia that same year in the critically acclaimed spy thriller Raazi.

Additionally, Love & War marks a special return to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world for the lead pair. It is Alia’s second collaboration with the filmmaker following Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ranbir's second project with him since his debut in Saawariya.

 
sanjay leela bhansali vicky kaushal ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
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