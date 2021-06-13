Sanoj’s next to be shot in Lucknow & Unnao!

Film maker Sanoj Mishra will be soon seen helming a biopic of jailed ex-legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar. During his visit to hometown Lucknow, the Gandhigiri director said that he has obtained the rights from the politician’s family.

“I have visited his village in Unnao district and taken required permission from his family. We have done our research and the script has been finalised. The recce and pre-production work have also been completed and we start shooting for the film in Unnao and partially in Lucknow,” says Sanoj.

The director adds that the theme in focus will be around the infamous Unnao-rape case.

“Most of my work has been in and around Lucknow as my still family resides at Rajajipuram Colony. Maximum of my projects including Prem Vidhori, Saudagar, Mungerilal B Tech, Lafange Nawab, Ram Ki Janambhoomi and my most ambitious film Gandhigiri which had late Om Puri sahib, have been shot in here.”

His next release Shashank was also shot in his hometown. “Half of it has been shot in Lucknow with Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh and other actors. For around 20 days we have shot at various locations at a water park, Gomti Nagar and a township near Shaheed Path. Remaining film has been shot in Mumbai. Inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it’s a fictional story based on the film industry.”

Besides, his film Kashi to Kashmir is ready that was shot in Lucknow-Varanasi as well as other locations. “We will release Shashank on web but will wait for cinema to open for Kashi… as it deserves a theatrical release,” he adds.