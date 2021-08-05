Sanya Malhotra ditches the meat; confesses she is falling in love with the new veggie life

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who has turned vegetarian, admits she is falling in love with all things greens. “I wanted to become a vegetarian for a very long time. This year, it all happened very organically. Also, because of the second lockdown amid the pandemic,” Malhotra admits.

Elaborating on how the second lockdown helped her embrace the lifestyle makeover, the 29-year-old explains, “Since I was alone in Mumbai, it gave me a lot of time to experiment in the kitchen and make good vegetarian and vegan stuff for myself to eat. During all that, I found a lot of substitutes for meat and eggs and dairy that I was used to eating. In fact, now, I’m actually enjoying eating all the substitutes.”

Malhotra, who has been basking in all the appreciation coming her way for her recent releases, including Ludo, Shakuntala Devi (both 2020), and Pagglait (2021), is now determined to turn into a vegan.

“I can see a lot of difference (after the decision). I have a lot of energy during the day, and just feel lighter, as opposed to the times when I used to eat non-vegetarian food. Now, I’m hoping that I’ll find a substitute for dahi (curd) soon so that I can turn vegan also. Because I love my dahi with my dal chawal,” she expresses.

The actor is glad that her step towards a greener lifestyle is also a step towards the betterment of the planet, irrespective of how tiny it is.

“Being environmentally conscious and aware is an extremely crucial part of our lives, especially right now. In order to maintain the sustainability of the planet, everyone needs to do their bit. I’m taking my baby steps towards being environmentally conscious or aware, and I’d suggest other people to also start today to implement more planet friendly changes in your life,” says the actor, who has resumed work, and is currently busy with Love Hostel.

Next, she’ll join actor Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT, for which she’s excited. “I’ve been his huge fan, and wanted to work with him. I hope the existing fan base will help get the project an initial momentum,” she wraps up.