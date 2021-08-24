Sanya Malhotra: I will never lose myself in the glitzy world of Bollywood

For Sanya Malhotra, the coronavirus pandemic came with a reminder to draw boundaries between her personal and professional life, and that’s what she intends to carry forward while taking a step towards this new gained normalcy.

“It was during the first lockdown when I realised that I need to have some good healthy boundaries with my work, which I didn’t have before. Also, mentally my work is my work, not my personal life,” admits Malhotra.

The actor says it usually happens when one is not in a nine to five kind of a job. “Sometimes you mix your work and your personal life. But that doesn’t work for me at all. When it comes to having a fear of losing myself, I don’t have that fear just because I have a very strong boundary when it comes to work and my personal life,”she adds.

After making her debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), Malhotra is steadily making a place for herself by picking diverse projects ranging from a quirky Ludo (2020), Badhaai Ho (2018) to a biopic Shakuntala Devi (2020) to portraying the role of a young widow on path of self discovery in Pagglait (2021). She’s making sure she explores the world of cinema while staying in touch with her reality.

“I’ll never lose myself in the glitzy world of Bollywood. That’ll never ever happen. My work is my work and personally I’m very different,” confesses the 29-year-old, while crediting her friends and family members for being her anchor, helping her on this path.

While she has got back to work in full swing, in the process wrapping up her project Love Hostel with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, Malhotra has made a promise to herself. And that’s never to forget.

“The second wave was really emotionally heavy for me and my family. I was in Mumbai, and my family was in Delhi, we were going through a very rough time. The one lesson that I’ve learned, personally, is to honour all my emotions,” she continues, “Since I was alone, with too much happening at my place, I was trying to suppress all my negative emotions to put forward a strong face. But I realised that you need to respect all our emotions.”