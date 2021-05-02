Sanya Malhotra says she's single and ready for marriage, has message for fans: 'If you’re the one, call me'

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra saw her film Pagglait release in March this year. She plays a widow in the film that challenges many stereotypes. Now, in a new interview, she has spoken about her own idea of marriage and about working with other actors.

In her short career, Sanya has chosen films that have strong characters. In films such as Patakha, Photograph and Ludo, she played riveting characters.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sanya mentioned how she was single and ready to get married. "This is such a personal question, Honestly, I don't know... I am single and I am ready. I keep asking my friends, what I should do and they keep telling me that, 'you have to put yourself out' and I just don't get it. What am I supposed to do with it? I do not have any set rules on how I want my partner to be; koi bhi mil jaye, chalega (I am okay with anyone). Jokes apart, he should be a nice person, mentally, and spiritually awakened, and I would really appreciate it if we have a similar mentality. To the readers out there, if you’re the one, call me."

For her role in Pagglait, she was praised by Kangana. Talking about it, she revealed how she was elated to get a good review from her senior in the industry. "It feels so good; she's my senior and such a brilliant artist. So, her compliment was a big boost for me. I'm grateful to her, for sending such a lovely message. Even my family was really happy."

Also read: Salman Khan says he looks 'the same age' as Disha Patani in Radhe, accepts kissing her through tape

But when it comes to admiring one artist in Bollywood, Sanya picked Tabu. She also talked about how she'd faint if she got a chance to work with Tabu. "I hope that I would get a chance to work with her. And if I get the chance, I would be unconscious for the first two days. When it comes to male actors… it’s Rajkummar Rao."