Saqib Ayub: Talent never goes unnoticed

Actor Saqib Ayub who was last seen in the film ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ and OTT series ‘She’, believes that he nowhere falls into the category of young and restless. “I started in the industry without a godfather and my only quality that kept me going was patience. I signed quite a few projects yet many of them didn’t took off for unknown reasons but I kept cruising along and finally found light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Talking about his initial days, Saqib said, “As a beginner, when I was on a lookout for work, I learnt with time that the industry functions on connections and staying connected. If you are watchful you can build good contacts and eventually get work. Also, talent never goes unnoticed for sure like director duo Raj & DK saw my work in ‘She’ and offered me a very interesting project.”

After his web release ‘Hundred’, currently Saqib is seen in the OTT series ‘The Missing Stone.’ “I feel I have arrived because people now know me not only by face but name. It feels good to be part of good shows and films. ‘Thugs…’ was one of my first project after TV and it gave me an opportunity to work and learn from big names like Amitabh (Bachchan) sir, Aamir Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya. Also, learning in any form should never stop and so I am open to theatre, workshops whenever I’m able to sneak some time.”

His upcoming projects are ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hu’, ‘Dongri to Dubai’ and ‘She-2’.