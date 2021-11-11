Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan accepts samosa pao with a smile, fan says 'Amrita Singh raised one fine kid'. Watch
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan accepts samosa pao with a smile, fan says 'Amrita Singh raised one fine kid’. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted with actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday. She was offered a samosa pao by a fan, which she accepted with a smile.
Sara Ali Khan accepts samosa pao from a fan.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:01 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a video shared on social media, Sara can be seen accepting a packet of samosa pao from a fan.

As they left together after a meeting, Vicky got busy trying to find his car. Paparazzi then focussed their attention to Sara, who greeted them with her signature ‘namaste'. 

A fan approached Sara in her car and offered her a packet of samosa pao, wrapped in a newspaper. Sara said, “Chalo de he do (Fine, give it to me)." The fan replied, “Samosa Pao." Sara then thanked the fan.

Fans praised Sara on Instagram for her politeness. One person wrote, “Sara is one of the most humble Bollywood star kids. She always greets her fans with so much love. Even though she didn't do a big Bollywood blockbuster yet, she has surely won many hearts with these gestures. Amrita raised one fine kid.” Another one said, “Hehe she is the sweetest.” Another one said, “Her love for food, is always visible this girl is so sweet."

Last month, it was reported that Sara and Vicky will work together for the first time in Laxman Utekar's next project. Laxman has directed films such as Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. The actor will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Vicky will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

