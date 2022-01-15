Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh mask-up as they visit Mahakaleshwar temple, fan says ‘cutest mother daughter duo’

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share pictures of her visit to a temple in Ujjain with mom Amrita Singh.

Sharing pictures of herself and Amrita from the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Sara captioned them, "Maa aur Mahakal". In the pictures, Sara and Amrita can be seen inside the temple premises, wearing traditional Indian attire along with face masks.

In the comments section, a fan reacted to the photos and said: “The cutest mother daughter duo”, while another added: “Post more pics.” Several fans also reacted with the heart-eyes emojis.

Sara offers prayers at various temples around India regularly. Last year, she and Janhvi Kapoor had travelled to Kedarnath and offered prayers at temples there. She had also visited the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi last year.

Sara was recently seen on screen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Her character and performance received praise from critics and fans alike. Speaking about the film in an interaction with HT, Sara said “It’s divine justice somehow that in 2020, the only good thing that happened (for me) was Atrangi Re, and 2021 ended with Atrangi, and I’m beginning 2022 talking to you about it. I’ve realised that agar junta ka pyaar milna hota hai toh woh kahin bhi mil jaata hai (When you have to get public's love, you get it anywhere).”

Sara has been shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film opposite Vicky Kaushal in Indore. There have been reports claiming the film is a sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chhupi.

Vicky and Sara will also be seen together in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The shoot of that film has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

