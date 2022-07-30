Sara Ali Khan binges on desi food after walking the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock in Delhi. See pics

On Friday and Saturday, Sara Ali Khan treated her Instagram family to pictures of herself on her Instagram stories. When in the gym, she can be seen posing while doing pull-down exercise, which served as motivation for fans. The photo featured her in a black sports bra teamed with black shorts. Sara completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse of sunset in Florence as she travels to Italy with mom Amrita Singh. See pics)

Her best friend can be seen taking a mirror selfie of herself and Sara, with Sara performing her workout. She captioned her story as, “Abs please come back. You’re required tonight. I will try my best to hold my core tight. Please help me in this fight.” She mentioned Delhi as her location. She also shared glimpses of her visit to Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia dargah, India Gate and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara from her Dilli Darshan.

Picture shared by Sara Ali Khan.

Later on Friday evening, Sara walked the ramp in a midnight blue outfit for Falguni and Shane Peacock. After that, she binged on some desi delicacies at famous Delhi restaurant Indian Accent.

Recently, she traveled to Italy with her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted pictures as the mother-daughter duo posed for the camera at sunset. Ahead of Italy, Sara had travelled to London. She shared pictures with her father-actor Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She had captioned the post, "Keeping up with the Pataudi’s…" Another post featured her with Ibrahim and also working out at a gym. She had written, "Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe."

She made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in the pipeline. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight, directed by Pawan Kriplani. She also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

