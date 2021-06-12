Sara Ali Khan plays Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama song in video of Ibrahim and their dog

Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a new video of Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night. The actor posted a video of her brother on her Instagram Stories with the song from Kartik Aaryan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama playing in the background.

In the video, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen dancing with their pet dog while Sara Ali Khan filmed the moment. Sara shared the video with the song 'Ban Gaya Kutta' playing in the background. She also used gifs and stickers reading, 'I want to pet your dog' and 'double trouble'.

Sara and Kartik worked together in Love Aaj Kal. The two actors were rumoured to be dating during the making of Imtiaz Ali's film. However, it was reported that they broke up before the film released. Few months after the release, Sara and Kartik reportedly unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

On Friday, Sara also shared a time lapse video in which she was seen enjoying a swim. In the video, Sara was seen taking numerous laps. She shared the video with the caption, "Because magic happens everyday #pinksky #goldenhour." Her aunt, Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Stunning."

Sara was last seen in the Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime in December. Earlier this year, Sara wrapped the filming of Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets on Instagram, Sara said, "That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."