Sara Ali Khan goes from purple salwar suit to red swimwear as she shares new pics from Udaipur trip. See post

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared photos from a trip to Udaipur. She often explores new places, and documents her travels on Instagram. Sara's new photos feature glimpses of her outfits as she posed in picturesque locations. Also read: Sara Ali Khan would love to work with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 if offered the part

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of her Udaipur trip.

The first photo features Sara looking away from the camera. She wore a purple-salwar suit. Going by the picture, she seems to be posing in a garden area of her hotel in Udaipur. The next features her in red swimsuit as she posed poolside at a heritage hotel.

It is followed by a photo of Sara in a black outfit for the night. She posed with the full moon in the background. It seems to be clicked at the same property, where earlier pictures were taken.

Sharing the photos, Sara ditched her signature rhyming captions and added a bunch of emojis. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “So cute Sara.” One more said, “Sara in Indian suit so cute."

Sara's latest film is Gaslight with co-stars Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month. The psychological thriller is directed by Pavan Kripalani.

The Hindustan Times review of Gaslight mentioned that the film, based on a murder mystery, refuses to rise above cliche plots. Talking about Sara's performance, it read, “In terms of performance, Sara Ali Khan has a lot of potential to act, but she needs better and more substantial parts written for her. Gaslight gives her scope to perform but not beyond having almost the same expression throughout the film. She tries too hard to make an impact, but after a while, you start to feel bad for her.”

Sara will be next seen in filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. The actor plays Indian freedom fighter and underground radio broadcaster Usha Mehta in her upcoming Prime Video's drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer. She also has been on a shoot for Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, starring Karisma Kapoor. Besides this, Sara is also working with Anurag Basu on his forthcoming film, Metro In Dino.

