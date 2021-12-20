Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan with adorable pics. See here
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan with adorable pics. See here

On Monday, actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned 5. Taimur's sister Sara Ali Khan, aunt Karisma Kapoor and others wished him on social media.
Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor wish Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 03:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Monday actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned five. From Kareena to Karisma Kapoor to Saif's eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan, everyone wished Taimur on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself, Saif and Taimur, Sara posted a throwback photo where she was seen cutting a chocolate cake holding Taimur's hand. The photo is from Saif's last birthday celebrations. She captioned the photo: “Happiest Birthday Tim Tim. Wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love.”

Sara Ali Khan wishes Taimur.
RELATED STORIES

Karisma also wished Taimur in an Instagram post. She posted a picture with Taimur and wrote, “Big boy ! Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you toooo much. #happybirthday #lolomalovestaimur."

Actor Malaika Arora also wished Taimur. Posting a picture of Taimur with her son Arhaan Khan, Malaika wrote: “Happy Birthday our little baby Tim. ”

Malaika Arora wishes Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday. (Instagram)

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also wished Taimur on social media. Posting a picture of baby Taimur with his uncle, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima wrote, “Happy Birthday cuteness.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wished Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena's friend actor Neha Dhupia also posted a picture of Taimur with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and wrote: “Happy Birthday Tim. @KareenaKapoorKhan missing celebrations with you." 

Neha Dhupia wishes Taimur Ali Khan. (Instagram)

Earlier, Kareena wished Taimur with a throwback video of her firstborn. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

Read More: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘first steps’ on his 5th birthday: ‘No one like you’. Watch

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also wished Taimur on Instagram. Posting a throwback picture of the birthday boy, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan.” The picture shows Taimur in a denim shirt and jeans holding a cup in his hands while Saba looks at him. It also has a ‘happy birthday’ sticker attached to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor taimur ali khan taimur sara ali khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP