Sara Ali Khan makes a promise to Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary, gives him credit for her many firsts

Sara Ali Khan has shared a sweet memory as she remembered her first co-star, late actor Sushant Sing Rajput on his death anniversary. Sharing a picture from the shoot of their film, Kedarnath, Sara wrote that he gave her many firsts of her life. She also mentioned how she would be connecting with him on Tuesday. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens note on his second death anniversary: ‘‘You've become immortal’

Sharing the picture with Sushant on Instagram, Sara wrote, “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope - so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories.”

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput and a message.

She further added, "Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. #JaiBholenath."

Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath, with Sushant as her co-star. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolved around the devastating floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on this day in 2020. He died by suicide. Kedarnath was the seventh films of his film career. He was later seen in Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Drive and his last film Dil Bechara released after his death.

Post her debut with Kedarnath, Sara featured in Simmba in the same year. She followed it with Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. She recently shot for Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and is currently working on Gaslight. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is also learning the ropes of filmmaking by working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

